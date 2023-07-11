West Monona reaches first softball state tournament since 1976

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It was fitting that the West Monona softball team won their region final over North Union 7-6, because the last time the Spartans had made the softball state tournament was in 1976.

It had been a long road to end the drought for the Spartans, making it to the region final many years in a row and falling, making this moment even more special.

“I’m just so proud of these girls and this team they’ve been putting a ton of work,” said Dan Thompson West Monona Head Coach. “We’ve been in this spot the team’s been in this spot six years in a row and to breakthrough is awesome it’s so neat a lot of people put a lot of work in before I came here it was neat to see all their hard work come to fruition here.”

