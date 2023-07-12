Around Siouxland: Eagle Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A local boy scout troop will be holding a flag retirement ceremony this month.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 15 at 7 p.m. at Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. According to the United States Flag Code, burning flags no longer fit for display by ceremonial burning is the preferred, and most dignified method of destroying the American flag.

If you have a flag you need to retire it can be brought to this ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Jordan Bohannon shares a message with the next generation of basketball stars at a youth camp
Iowa Wolves player & former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon helps young hoopers in Alta
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Eagle Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony
Around Siouxland: Eagle Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony
Around Siouxland: 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run & Fun Walk
Around Siouxland: 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run & Fun Walk
Around Siouxland: 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run & Fun Walk
Around Siouxland: 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run/Fun Walk
Around Siouxland: 125th Anniversary for St. Michael’s Catholic Church
Around Siouxland: 125th Anniversary for St. Michael’s Catholic Church