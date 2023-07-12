Around Siouxland: Eagle Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A local boy scout troop will be holding a flag retirement ceremony this month.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 15 at 7 p.m. at Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. According to the United States Flag Code, burning flags no longer fit for display by ceremonial burning is the preferred, and most dignified method of destroying the American flag.

If you have a flag you need to retire it can be brought to this ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.