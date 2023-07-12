Brief calm before another round of potential storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a large complex of severe storms rolled through Siouxland Wednesday morning, skies cleared out and many area residents had to clean up debris from damaging wind gusts.

This morning’s storms did not change our air mass much, so humidity remains fairly high and will contribute to the potential for patchy fog overnight as lows dip near 60 degrees.

Heat and humidity will continue to build through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This will possibly lead to yet another chance at strong storms Thursday afternoon, but especially by late Thursday night.

At this time, the KTIV viewing area is in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday night, but high-resolution modeling is indicating the possibility of a repeat damaging wind event.

Storms will likely linger through Friday morning before clearing. Unfortunately, it’s looking like smaller, more isolated, rain chances may stay with us into the weekend as well.

I'll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

