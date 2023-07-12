ELC holds off West Lyon to qualify for state softball tournament

ESTHERVILLE, IA(KTIV) - Estherville Lincoln Central entered the day with 30 wins on the season and still 0 guarantee that they would make it to Fort Dodge.

Matched up with a top team in West Lyon, ELC used stout pitching and defense to hold the Wildcats to just one run. As they would earn their first trip back to the state tournament with a 3-1 victory.

”You know it just feels awesome,” said Megan Anderson ELC Head Coach. “I absolutely love these kids. They’ve worked so hard and have done a lot of things on their own in the off-season that made them successful. They’re a great group of kids. If you follow them, they’ve been successful in everything. So to see them get a chance to go to state in softball this year, I mean what a great thing for these kids.”

SB

BH/RV 0 Fort Dodge 5 F

Estherville LC 3 West Lyon 1 F

BB

West Harrison 6 Gehlen Catholic 9 F

Kingsley-Pierson 2 Newell-Fonda 0 F

Forest City 0 West Lyon 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3 F

