Gehlen Catholic explodes in sixth to seal state tournament spot

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 6 run 6th inning helped seal the deal for the Gehlen Catholic Jays but the night was not always bright for the Jays.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth Connor Kraft turned the momentum with an RBI triple, the game was tied by the end of the inning. Then came the big inning, before West Harrison made its comeback attempt in the 7th.

With 2 outs a hard-hit ball was sent into center field and Ryan Augustine made the catch sending Gehlen back to the state tournament for the 7th time.

“I wish they would do it right off the bat they kind of give us heart attacks but that’s what this team does,” said Loi Kraft Gehlen Catholic Head Coach. “They stay in it there’s not a time where I think they’re going to field they just keep battling.”

SB

BH/RV 0 Fort Dodge 5 F

Estherville LC 3 West Lyon 1 F

BB

West Harrison 6 Gehlen Catholic 9 F

Kingsley-Pierson 2 Newell-Fonda 0 F

Forest City 0 West Lyon 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3 F

MLB

MLB-National 3 MLB-American 2 8

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

