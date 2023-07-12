Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTIV) - Looking for a unique recipe, then give these grilled pizzas a try.
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|Serving Size
|30 mins
|60 mins
|16
Ingredients
- 1 pound Prairie Fresh® boneless pork chops (about 3/4-inch thick)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoon fresh oregano (or 2 teaspoons dried oregano)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- pizza dough (homemade or store bought)
- 3 cups Fontina (fontinella cheese, shredded, 12 ounces)
- 6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)
- fresh oregano (chopped, for serving, about 1 tablespoon)
- hot red pepper flakes (for serving, about 1 teaspoon)
- balsamic reduction (store-bought, for serving, optional)
- 3 cups flour (plus more as needed and for rolling out dough)
- 2 1/4 teaspoon instant yeast (or bread-machine yeast, 1 envelope)
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for bowl)
- 1 cup cold water (as needed)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 12 ounces brussels sprouts (ends trimmed, thinly sliced in a food processor or by hand, about 4 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
- To make homemade pizza dough:
- Pulse flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a food processor to combine.
- Add oil.
- With machine running, gradually add enough water through feed tube until dough forms a rough ball that rides on the top of the blade.
- Feel dough, and add 1 tablespoon flour if too wet, or 1 tablespoon water if too dry.
- Process for 45 seconds to knead dough.
- To make by hand:
- Combine water, oil, yeast, sugar and salt in large bowl.
- Gradually stir in enough flour to make a stiff, sticky dough.
- Turn out onto floured work surface and knead, adding more flour as needed, until dough is soft, supple and slightly sticky, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Gather dough into a ball. Place in oiled medium bowl and turn to lightly coat with oil.
- Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled, about 1 1/4 hours. If desired, let covered dough rise in refrigerator for 16 to 24 hours. Bring to room temperature before using.
- To marinate pork:
- Combine oil, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper in one-gallon sealable plastic bag.
- Add pork, close bag, and coat with marinade.
- Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before grilling.
- To cook Brussels sprouts
- Heat oil in large skillet over high heat.
- Add Brussels sprouts and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.
- Add 2 tablespoons water and cook until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes more.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer to bowl and let cool.
- Prepare outdoor grill for direct cooking with medium-high heat (about 400 F).
- Brush grill grates clean.
- Remove pork from marinade, shaking off excess oil.
- Grill, with grill lid closed, turning once, until the internal temperature reads between 145 F (medium rare) and 16o F (medium) on a digital meat thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Transfer to carving board and let cool.
- Chop pork into a 1/2-inch dice and transfer to a bowl.
- To grill pizza
- Cut 5 squares of parchment paper about 9 inches square each.
- Punch down dough and cut into 4 equal pieces.
- Shape dough into balls, place on work surface, loosely cover with plastic wrap, and let stand 10 minutes.
- On very lightly floured work surface, roll and stretch each dough portion into 7- to 8-inch rounds (makes 4 pizzas).
- Place each round on a parchment square. Stack rounds on paper on large baking sheet. Loosely cover with plastic wrap.
- Brush grill grate clean.
- In batches if necessary, transfer dough rounds from parchment onto grill, discarding parchment.
- Grill, with the lid closed, occasionally rotating rounds, until underside is seared with grill marks, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Adjust heat as needed - do not burn the dough.
- Flip dough rounds and top with one-quarter each of Brussels sprouts and pork, followed by the Fontina and Parmesan cheese.
- Cover and continue cooking with the lid closed, occasionally rotating dough rounds so they don’t stick, until undersides are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes more.
- Remove from grill.
- Sprinkle with oregano and red pepper flakes, drizzle with balsamic glaze, if using, and serve immediately.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.