Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTIV) - Looking for a unique recipe, then give these grilled pizzas a try.

Prep TimeCook TimeServing Size
30 mins60 mins16

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Prairie Fresh® boneless pork chops (about 3/4-inch thick)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoon fresh oregano (or 2 teaspoons dried oregano)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • pizza dough (homemade or store bought)
  • 3 cups Fontina (fontinella cheese, shredded, 12 ounces)
  • 6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)
  • fresh oregano (chopped, for serving, about 1 tablespoon)
  • hot red pepper flakes (for serving, about 1 teaspoon)
  • balsamic reduction (store-bought, for serving, optional)
  • 3 cups flour (plus more as needed and for rolling out dough)
  • 2 1/4 teaspoon instant yeast (or bread-machine yeast, 1 envelope)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for bowl)
  • 1 cup cold water (as needed)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces brussels sprouts (ends trimmed, thinly sliced in a food processor or by hand, about 4 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. To make homemade pizza dough:
    1. Pulse flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a food processor to combine.
    2. Add oil.
    3. With machine running, gradually add enough water through feed tube until dough forms a rough ball that rides on the top of the blade.
      1. Feel dough, and add 1 tablespoon flour if too wet, or 1 tablespoon water if too dry.
    4. Process for 45 seconds to knead dough.
  2. To make by hand:
    1. Combine water, oil, yeast, sugar and salt in large bowl.
    2. Gradually stir in enough flour to make a stiff, sticky dough.
    3. Turn out onto floured work surface and knead, adding more flour as needed, until dough is soft, supple and slightly sticky, 8 to 10 minutes.
  3. Gather dough into a ball. Place in oiled medium bowl and turn to lightly coat with oil.
  4. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled, about 1 1/4 hours. If desired, let covered dough rise in refrigerator for 16 to 24 hours. Bring to room temperature before using.
  5. To marinate pork:
    1. Combine oil, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper in one-gallon sealable plastic bag.
    2. Add pork, close bag, and coat with marinade.
    3. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before grilling.
  6. To cook Brussels sprouts
    1. Heat oil in large skillet over high heat.
    2. Add Brussels sprouts and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.
    3. Add 2 tablespoons water and cook until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes more.
    4. Season with salt and pepper.
    5. Transfer to bowl and let cool.
  7. Prepare outdoor grill for direct cooking with medium-high heat (about 400 F).
  8. Brush grill grates clean.
  9. Remove pork from marinade, shaking off excess oil.
  10. Grill, with grill lid closed, turning once, until the internal temperature reads between 145 F (medium rare) and 16o F (medium) on a digital meat thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.
  11. Transfer to carving board and let cool.
  12. Chop pork into a 1/2-inch dice and transfer to a bowl.
  13. To grill pizza
    1. Cut 5 squares of parchment paper about 9 inches square each.
    2. Punch down dough and cut into 4 equal pieces.
    3. Shape dough into balls, place on work surface, loosely cover with plastic wrap, and let stand 10 minutes.
    4. On very lightly floured work surface, roll and stretch each dough portion into 7- to 8-inch rounds (makes 4 pizzas).
    5. Place each round on a parchment square. Stack rounds on paper on large baking sheet. Loosely cover with plastic wrap.
  14. Brush grill grate clean.
  15. In batches if necessary, transfer dough rounds from parchment onto grill, discarding parchment.
  16. Grill, with the lid closed, occasionally rotating rounds, until underside is seared with grill marks, 2 to 3 minutes.
    1. Adjust heat as needed - do not burn the dough.
  17. Flip dough rounds and top with one-quarter each of Brussels sprouts and pork, followed by the Fontina and Parmesan cheese.
  18. Cover and continue cooking with the lid closed, occasionally rotating dough rounds so they don’t stick, until undersides are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes more.
  19. Remove from grill.
  20. Sprinkle with oregano and red pepper flakes, drizzle with balsamic glaze, if using, and serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Grillin' With News 4: Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts
