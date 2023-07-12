Healthbeat 4: Neurology & physical therapy combined to treat neurological issues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dizziness is a feeling most of us have experienced at one point or another, but if it’s happening often it might lead to something else.

With any injury or neurological disorder, health experts say in order to recover the body and the brain need to work together.

Dr. Marty Walsh with CNOS has been focusing on balance and dizziness looking at the cause of dizziness and other issues patients might be suffering from.. But from a neurological stance.

Dr. Walsh said, “It happens more often in people over 40 years old, it happens a little bit more when we age. We’re not 110% sure why. It’s a condition that can be pretty easily treated.”

BPPV is the most common cause of vertigo, one that physical therapy has had success detecting.

“Benign means it’s not cancer or going to kill you. Positional meaning it relates to your head movements trigger these symptoms, and vertigo is just acute bursts of dizziness,” said Dr. Walsh.

Let’s pinpoint the root of the problem by looking at a diagram of the ear. Your vestibular organ is behind your eardrum and is made of 3 different canals. Fluid moves inside those canals, hitting a nerve that tells your brain where your head position is. When off, It creates that dizzy feeling.

Dr. Walsh explained symptoms include feeling like you are spinning or moving, the world is spinning around you, loss of balance, nausea, and vomiting, hearing loss, and vision problems.

“Once they have the goggles on I would take them through a series of head positions,” Walsh explained.

CNOS uses a camera and tracks your eye movement to provoke dizziness.

“By watching for that and even filming that you can detect what is the source of the problem and where might it be,” Dr. Walsh said.

After this test using the camera and headgear, Dr. Walsh will help discover the cause of the dizziness and work with you in sessions to treat the issue.

“What I’m looking for, obviously I don’t have dizziness and my eyes are steady, so I’m a negative test,” said Walsh.

Other services Dr. Walsh is taking the lead on include Parkinson’s disease, traumatic, brain injuries, headaches, balance, stroke, and TMJ disorders.

Dr. Marty Walsh is available to help diagnose your symptoms.

He is at CNOS Dakota Dunes clinic on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at the CNOS Morningside clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

