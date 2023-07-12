Noem announces state medication stockpile expansion

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine walking into the pharmacy to get your prescription only to find out it’s in short supply and they may not have it for you or have to search. That was the reality for some South Dakotans last year, but changes are underway.

During last year’s cold and flu season, Secretary of Health Dr. Melissa Magstadt watched as certain medication supplies dwindled.

“Little ones need amoxicillin for strep throat and ear infections, and I can tell you from personal experience that the cupboards were bare at our pharmacies for months,” Madstadt explained.

Uncertainty from manufacturers thousands of miles away affects those here at home.

“China is the raw material holder, and India is the finished product manufacturer for the majority of generic medications for the entire globe,” said Magstadt.

South Dakota has a prescription cache in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Five additional stockpiles are being added to provide more protection.

“Aberdeen Mobridge Hot Springs, Pierre and Yankton. We’ve never as a state, had a cache of medications stored in those communities. We will start doing that today.” Governor Noem said on Wednesday.

All locations will have antibiotics and new medications, including albuterol, epinephrine, insulin, prednisone, and pediatric amoxicillin.

Governor Noem’s second step is contacting leaders in Washington. She believes the FDA, under heavy lobbyist influence, lacks transparency and proactive measures.

Behind the pharmacy counter, Magstadt is hoping the stockpile can keep the shortages from happening again.

One of the items not added to the stockpile list is Adderall. According to state officials, it’s more complicated as it’s a controlled substance and is also regulated by the DEA.

