Remsen St. Mary’s advances to 8th straight state tournament

HOLSTEIN, IA (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks powered their way back to the state baseball tournament for the 8th straight time with a 10-3 rout of Woodbury Central.

The win marks the Hawks 16th trip back to the state tourney.

SB

BH/RV 0 Fort Dodge 5 F

Estherville LC 3 West Lyon 1 F

BB

West Harrison 6 Gehlen Catholic 9 F

Kingsley-Pierson 2 Newell-Fonda 0 F

Forest City 0 West Lyon 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3 F

MLB

MLB-National 3 MLB-American 2 8

