Remsen St. Mary’s advances to 8th straight state tournament
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLSTEIN, IA (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks powered their way back to the state baseball tournament for the 8th straight time with a 10-3 rout of Woodbury Central.
The win marks the Hawks 16th trip back to the state tourney.
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3 F
