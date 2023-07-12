Several Heisman winners to be at Golf Fore Education Classic in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple football greats will be on hand to advance education for public education students.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation’s Golf Fore Education Classic is scheduled for July 31 with a shotgun start at noon. This year, the annual event will have a lineup of football legends donating their time to support the foundation’s mission of advancing education for students in the Sioux City Community School District.

Those attending include:

Johnny Rodgers – Nebraska’s first Heisman winner in 1972 who led the Huskers to the first two national titles in school history (1970 and 1971)

Mike Rozier – 1983 Heisman Trophy Winner, rushing for over 2,000 yards on one of the most prolific offenses of all time

Eric Crouch – 2001 Heisman Trophy Winner, breaking multiple school records during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Tommie Frazier – 1993-1995 Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback who led the Huskers to national championships in 1994 and 1995

Ricky Simmons – Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver from 1979-1983

Jay Foreman – Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker and NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and New York Giants

Organizers say these football greats will go alongside event participants.

Limited foursome spots and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Lunch will be provided before the shotgun start and a brief awards ceremony will immediately follow the event. Preregistration is required for the golf event. To reserve your foursome or sponsor the event, visit Sioux City Public Schools Foundation at scpsf.org.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation, a non-profit, exists to support the Sioux City Community School District with innovative programs that cannot be achieved through limited state and federal funding.

