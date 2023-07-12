Several Heisman winners to be at Golf Fore Education Classic in Sioux City

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple football greats will be on hand to advance education for public education students.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation’s Golf Fore Education Classic is scheduled for July 31 with a shotgun start at noon. This year, the annual event will have a lineup of football legends donating their time to support the foundation’s mission of advancing education for students in the Sioux City Community School District.

Those attending include:

  • Johnny Rodgers – Nebraska’s first Heisman winner in 1972 who led the Huskers to the first two national titles in school history (1970 and 1971)
  • Mike Rozier – 1983 Heisman Trophy Winner, rushing for over 2,000 yards on one of the most prolific offenses of all time
  • Eric Crouch – 2001 Heisman Trophy Winner, breaking multiple school records during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Tommie Frazier – 1993-1995 Nebraska Cornhusker quarterback who led the Huskers to national championships in 1994 and 1995
  • Ricky Simmons – Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver from 1979-1983
  • Jay Foreman – Nebraska Cornhusker linebacker and NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and New York Giants

Organizers say these football greats will go alongside event participants.

Limited foursome spots and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Lunch will be provided before the shotgun start and a brief awards ceremony will immediately follow the event. Preregistration is required for the golf event. To reserve your foursome or sponsor the event, visit Sioux City Public Schools Foundation at scpsf.org.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation, a non-profit, exists to support the Sioux City Community School District with innovative programs that cannot be achieved through limited state and federal funding.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Jordan Bohannon shares a message with the next generation of basketball stars at a youth camp
Iowa Wolves player & former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon helps young hoopers in Alta
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

Latest News

Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Lawsuit filed to block Iowa abortion restrictions
Damage seen in Wayne, Nebraska Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Storm damage after severe weather July 12
Damage seen in Wayne, Nebraska Wednesday morning.
Storm damage seen in Siouxland after system rolls through the morning of July 12
Storm damage leads to Sioux City power outages