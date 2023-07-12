Severe storms rolled through Siouxland this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We woke up to a line of damaging thunderstorms moving into the Siouxland area. Across all of our viewing areas, we have had reports of wind damage and power outages. We even had a tornado warning in effect in Burt County this morning. The good news is that no one has been injured.

The storms are now exiting the viewing area this morning, with our far eastern counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m. By this afternoon, we are expecting to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds and highs climbing into the 70s and 80s here in Siouxland.

The wind will begin blowing out of the northwest at up to 10 miles per hour today. Tonight, we are forecasting clear skies overhead with lows dipping into the 60s and wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see a mostly to partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s and wind out of the west up to 10 miles per hour. Then, by the evening hours, we will see a chance of more thunderstorms developing, with the best chance being in the eastern parts of the area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a Marginal Risk of severe weather. The main threat is a low-end severe thunderstorm.

Then on Friday, we have another chance of severe weather, with the main threat being thunderstorms. After Friday, we will see a nice weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

We will have all the latest details on the severe weather that happened throughout the rest of the morning and on News 4 at Noon.

