Sioux City Community Schools looking at policy changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community school district is starting the process of examining policy changes for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district said it has two reasons for the potential changes; one is for the district to internally change policy, the other is to be proactive about complying with new legislation passed by the Iowa Legislature.

One of the proposed changes centers on bullying, harassment and hazing investigations, and is something the district wanted to look at internally, with a goal of making sure there is a detailed policy in place.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the district is looking at the policy so it can make sure it takes any allegations seriously and conducts a thorough investigation.

“(We want) to make sure that we’re not missing things, and that we give every student that that that files a complaint, that due process that they deserve, and (for) those that get allegations against them for bullying or harassment so that they get a fair shake as well,” Earleywine said.

Another policy the district is focused on is in response to recently signed legislation. Following passage of a gender identity bill this session, the district anticipates it will be required to contact parents if their student asks to be addressed as a different gender.

Earleywine said the district is still in talks with the Iowa Department of Education on the way the policy change would work.

“We will have to make sure that we notify parents, when a student asked to be called by certain name or be acknowledged by certain gender,” Earleywine said.

The district will also look at its gun policy to solidify its stance that it will not allow staff members or individuals outside school resource officers to carry weapons.

The next step will be presenting these policy changes at the next regularly scheduled board meeting while also waiting for guidance from the Department of Education.

