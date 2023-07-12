South Sioux City Fire to limit ‘non-essential’ spending

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Fire Department needs to limit its “non-essential” spending, an official with the city’s treasure’s office said at a meeting of the Finance Committee on Wednesday.

City officials said the spending limits won’t impact emergency services. With a quarter of the fiscal year left, the South Sioux City Fire Department has overspent by almost $95,000, according to documents shared with the city’s finance committee.

Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez said the overspending is mostly caused by an increase in prices for the items the fire department needs to purchase.

“On anything that we’ve looked in the past in the past year if we’re trying to buy it this summer, it’s going to be about 20 to 30% more,” he said.

The city will still respond to all emergency calls, of which officials say 95% are medical calls. But Gomez said the department may need to forgo buying new radios, uniforms and other “capital” expenses.

The city also wanted to make it clear there will be no job cuts because of these new limitations. The assistant city administrator told KTIV there are nine full-time employees in the South Sioux City Fire Department

“Is (it) the salaries that we need to look at to improve, is it the contract services, is it the capital projects that we need to take a look at?” Gomez said. “So those are the things that we’re looking at right now.”

The new fiscal year begins in October, and Gomez said it’s possible city staff may recommend a minimal increase to the fire department budget, but any significant increase would require higher property taxes, something the city is reluctant to do.

