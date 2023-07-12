Storm damage leads to Sioux City power outages

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As of 10:30 a.m. Sioux City is reporting about 158 power outages.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Power outages are being reported in Sioux City after recent storms caused some damage.

As of 10:20 a.m., the MidAmerican Energy Outage Map shows about 400 customers are still without power.

Several powerlines in the Sioux City area have been damaged from the storms, leading to some of the outages.

