Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Jordan Bohannon shares a message with the next generation of basketball stars at a youth camp
Iowa Wolves player & former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon helps young hoopers in Alta
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

Latest News

Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ways to get away with murder, police say
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history