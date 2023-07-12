Thousands of meals being shipped out of Le Mars to feed children in need

'Then Feed Just One' has supplied over 18 million meals to children in need since its inception.
'Then Feed Just One' has supplied over 18 million meals to children in need since its inception.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A collaboration between several philanthropic and religious groups around Siouxland have coordinated a shipment of 171,000 meals to those in need in South America.

Twelve pallets worth of food is shipping out of Le Mars to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas in response to the border crisis. Meal bags are packed with enough freeze-dried food for a child to have six meals. Each box holds 36 bags, and each pallet holds 66 boxes. And every pallet loaded onto the truck holds just under 15,000 meals that’ll go to children in need.

Many of the meals were packaged by diocesan Catholic school students and staff through the ‘Then Feed Just One’ organization.

“It’s a joyful burden; because without it kids die and don’t grow up like they should. Improper nutrition is one of the worst things in this world right now, about four kids die every second from malnutrition,” said the director of ‘Then Feed Just One’ Richard Seivert. “What would you do for your son or daughter in the same situation? That’s why we help.”

The truck loaded in Le Mars with food, clothing, and other supplies should be reaching its destination in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
Storm rips off the roof of the elementary school in Plainview, NE
Storms cause damage in Northeast Nebraska
Jordan Bohannon shares a message with the next generation of basketball stars at a youth camp
Iowa Wolves player & former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon helps young hoopers in Alta
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

Latest News

Storm Team Four visits the Monona County Fair
The department still has 42% of its budget remaining, higher than the minimum 25% a city...
South Sioux City Fire to limit ‘non-essential’ spending
Damage seen in Wayne, Nebraska Wednesday morning.
Wayne homeowner recalls morning tree fell on his house
Several Heisman winners to be at Golf Fore Education Classic in Sioux City