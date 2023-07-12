Thousands of meals being shipped out of Le Mars to feed children in need

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A collaboration between several philanthropic and religious groups around Siouxland have coordinated a shipment of 171,000 meals to those in need in South America.

Twelve pallets worth of food is shipping out of Le Mars to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas in response to the border crisis. Meal bags are packed with enough freeze-dried food for a child to have six meals. Each box holds 36 bags, and each pallet holds 66 boxes. And every pallet loaded onto the truck holds just under 15,000 meals that’ll go to children in need.

Many of the meals were packaged by diocesan Catholic school students and staff through the ‘Then Feed Just One’ organization.

“It’s a joyful burden; because without it kids die and don’t grow up like they should. Improper nutrition is one of the worst things in this world right now, about four kids die every second from malnutrition,” said the director of ‘Then Feed Just One’ Richard Seivert. “What would you do for your son or daughter in the same situation? That’s why we help.”

The truck loaded in Le Mars with food, clothing, and other supplies should be reaching its destination in the next week.

