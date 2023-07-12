Wayne homeowner recalls morning tree fell on his house

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - For the second time in as many days communities across Siouxland are cleaning up after a round of severe storms. For Wayne, Nebraska some residents got an unwelcome wake-up call this morning.

Just east of Wayne High School a large tree fell and just barely missed the house. Homeowner Greg Scott said he and his wife just sold the house a few weeks ago.

“I was actually downstairs and I just heard a crunch,” said Scott. “Basically, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, a tree just caved.’ My wife was still up in the bedroom and I went up screaming, ‘Suzanne!’ She answered so I knew she was alright. I looked out the window and all I saw was leaves.”

Tree limbs could be found throughout town. The worst was at Scott’s home where a large tree was blown over, totaling his car and narrowly missing his house.

“We’re just fortunate that we are all okay and that the tree went the way that it did and not to the east towards the main part of the house,” said Scott.

Scott said that in spite of the damage, he is counting his blessings.

“I was just surprised,” said Scott. “You don’t expect at 5:30 in the morning for a tree to fall on your house, on your car. I’m just kind of still in shock. But hey, we are okay. It can be fixed. Gotta roll with it.”

Scott tells KTIV the damage to the home was mostly cosmetic and all that will likely need to be replaced are some gutters, shingles and a few window screens.

