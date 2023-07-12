West Lyon shuts out Forest City to advance to state tournament

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) -A phenomenal pitching performance out of Korey Mckenney was the key for the West Lyon Wildcats. The winning run was driven in on a hit by pitch, and the Wildcats held on to their lead to advance to the state tournament for the 8th time in program history with a 2-0 victory.

SB

BH/RV 0 Fort Dodge 5 F

Estherville LC 3 West Lyon 1 F

BB

West Harrison 6 Gehlen Catholic 9 F

Kingsley-Pierson 2 Newell-Fonda 0 F

Forest City 0 West Lyon 2 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Woodbury Central 3 F

MLB

MLB-National 3 MLB-American 2 8

