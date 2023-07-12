West Lyon shuts out Forest City to advance to state tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) -A phenomenal pitching performance out of Korey Mckenney was the key for the West Lyon Wildcats. The winning run was driven in on a hit by pitch, and the Wildcats held on to their lead to advance to the state tournament for the 8th time in program history with a 2-0 victory.

