Yanney to chair Iowa Transportation Commission

By Matt Breen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux Cityan Charese Yanney will lead the Iowa Transportation Commission for the next year as its chair.

Yanney succeeds chair Richard Arnold.

The seven-member commission develops a comprehensive transportation policy and plan for the state of Iowa, identifies transportation needs, and develops programs to meet those needs.

Yanney has one year left on her current term on the commission.

She’s a partner in Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Company of Sioux City.

Damage was done to a Plainview, Nebraska school after storms rolled through on July 10.
Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off
