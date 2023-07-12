Yanney to chair Iowa Transportation Commission

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux Cityan Charese Yanney will lead the Iowa Transportation Commission for the next year as its chair.

Yanney succeeds chair Richard Arnold.

The seven-member commission develops a comprehensive transportation policy and plan for the state of Iowa, identifies transportation needs, and develops programs to meet those needs.

Yanney has one year left on her current term on the commission.

She’s a partner in Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Company of Sioux City.

