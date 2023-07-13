Another round of severe storms possible Thursday evening

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plentiful moisture remains in the atmosphere leftover from Wednesday morning’s severe weather. This abundance of humidity will drive more storms to develop or move into the KTIV viewing area through the evening and overnight. Any storms that make their way into Siouxland will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A slightly larger chance at beneficial rainfall arrives Friday, where garden-variety showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area as early as midmorning. Unfortunately, it won’t be an all-day soaking rain, but more scattered in nature.

This weekend looks fairly dry and warm with highs near average, but there are a few small chances at isolated thundershowers, especially on Sunday as a weak cold front pushes through the region.

Monday will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s thanks to cooler air filtering in through the fist part of next week.

Our next best chance at rain will be Tuesday with scattered storms.

