Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCRG) - Add another to her trophy case - Caitlin Clark was awarded the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports Tuesday.

Clark beat out Jordy Bahl of Oklahoma, Izzy Scane of Northwestern and Trinity Thomas of Florida.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first national championship game in 2023. She was the consensus national player of the year in women’s basketball.

