King’s Pointe Waterpark & Resort gets recognition and prepares for remodeling

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - It has been a big year for King’s Pointe Waterpark & Resort. After winning a number of awards earlier this year, it’s now using some extra funds to remodel and expand.

This year marks 16 years of operation for King’s Point Waterpark & Resort in Storm Lake. It’s a big milestone, especially considering the recognition they got earlier this year. The resort was given three separate awards from the Iowa Lakes Corridor, Iowa Travel Industry Partners and Travel Iowa for their great success, service and lodging.

“We couldn’t do it without our team,” said Amy Von Bank, Resort General Manager at King’s Pointe. “So, we’ve got people on this team that have been here since day one, we’ve got people that have just joined us for this first season. We are so excited to have people recognize all of their hard work and the work that they’ve put forward.”

“I just love my job,” said Paula Suarez, a Sous-chef at King’s Pointe’s Regatta Grille who has worked there since it opened 16 years ago. “Sometimes not, but mostly all the time.”

“Me as well,” added Deb Godfredson, a waitress at Regatta Grille who has also worked there all 16 years. “I’ve just met so many people and so many coworkers that are now like, great friends.”

After receiving those awards earlier in the year and their busiest June on record, King’s Pointe is now looking towards the future with a number of renovations across the resort.

Through some bonds, donations and Vision Iowa Grants, the resort has just under $6 million to use towards renovations over the next few years. They’ve already made some upgrades at their lighthouse and lake, adding an elevator and fixing up the lake’s fountain fixture. They’ve also recently added kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to their lake area. This fall, they’ll turn their attention to the indoor water park, which is expected to take around two months to renovate. After that, they’ll focus on the outdoor park in the spring and the resort over the coming years.

“We’re looking forward to doing things that are maybe more forward-thinking as far as some of the technology on things that are coming up. And also utilizing some of the things that you may see in some bigger branded areas as well. So, I think everybody is going to be really excited and really pleased with the new things coming up.”

And with King’s Pointe helping bring over 73,000 people to Storm Lake every year, these renovations are expected to keep that number on the rise.

