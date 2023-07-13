Monique Scarlett will not run for re-election to the Sioux City School Board

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monique Scarlett announced overnight that she will not run for re-election to the Sioux City Community School Board.

Scarlett, who was elected to the board four years ago, said in a statement that she reflected on the challenges the district has faced including COVID-19, hiring a new superintendent and making history with the first-ever female minority leadership alongside Perla Alacon-Flory in the district.

Serving the community will continue to be a passion, priority and plan that I have! Children are the most precious commodity and deserve equitable opportunities that are available. The Sioux City Community School District has one common denominator and that is “the student” and without that child there isn’t a future of possibilities.

It has been almost four years of learning, developing, conversations, disagreements and opposition while sharing my decisions and beliefs. However, I have no regrets of taking on the decision in 2019 to run and be elected as a board director. During my term, history was made with the first ever female minority leadership with myself and Perla Alacon-Flory in this district! The challenges of COVID, hiring a new Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent, advocating for accountability with Diversity, Equity & Inclusions, appointing board members and being a voice for the community has taught me to be steadfast and unmovable in a stronger perspective.

I have enjoyed the blessings and endured the burdens while serving in this elected office. Our district is made up of special people who do extraordinary things! It has been a great season that has come to a “time out” period. I will not seek re-election for another term and hope that those who are running will run with purpose that supports our students, teachers and builds community.

Thank you to those who volunteer to serve tirelessly! Your faithfulness doesn’t go unnoticed.

Monique Scarlett's announcement

This announcement comes just a few weeks after school board member Perla Alarcon-Flory gave her formal resignation. Alarcon-Flory submitted her resignation because she was moving to Arkansas due to her husband’s job relocation. The board is expected to appoint a replacement instead of having a special election for a member that could only serve about four months.

The next school board election is Nov. 7 when voters will fill five seats on the board.

