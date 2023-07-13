Nebraska Emergency Management Agency teaching locals how to act in a mass fatality situation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Over the past two days, locals and first responders in the Sioux City area had the chance to learn how they could handle a mass fatality situation.

It came as a part of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency’s Mass Fatality Incident Response training. The two-day course took place at the South Sioux City police station from the morning to the late afternoon both Wednesday and Thursday, and participants learned important crisis management strategies such as developing an internal command system to help guide others. At the end of the course, all participants receive an ICS Advanced Certificate.

”Practice is always better,” said Larry Fichtner, Exercise Training Officer with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. “So, if it ever happens, they already know pretty much what to do. And then they start going on automatic pilot instead of trying to call and ask later on, ‘oh, what do I need to do here.’ They already have training on basically how to start handling the incident.”

The emergency management agency is scheduled to make visits and teach courses across Nebraska throughout the year. While South Sioux’s course was two days, they can sometimes also be three or four. If you’re interested in taking one of these courses, you can reach out to your local emergency manager to get it set up. However, you do have to pass an independent study course on the FEMA website before you’re eligible.

