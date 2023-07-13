Nebraska Emergency Management Agency teaching locals how to act in a mass fatality situation

Locals and first responders in Dakota County learn how to handle themselves in a mass fatality...
Locals and first responders in Dakota County learn how to handle themselves in a mass fatality situation.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Over the past two days, locals and first responders in the Sioux City area had the chance to learn how they could handle a mass fatality situation.

It came as a part of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency’s Mass Fatality Incident Response training. The two-day course took place at the South Sioux City police station from the morning to the late afternoon both Wednesday and Thursday, and participants learned important crisis management strategies such as developing an internal command system to help guide others. At the end of the course, all participants receive an ICS Advanced Certificate.

”Practice is always better,” said Larry Fichtner, Exercise Training Officer with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. “So, if it ever happens, they already know pretty much what to do. And then they start going on automatic pilot instead of trying to call and ask later on, ‘oh, what do I need to do here.’ They already have training on basically how to start handling the incident.”

The emergency management agency is scheduled to make visits and teach courses across Nebraska throughout the year. While South Sioux’s course was two days, they can sometimes also be three or four. If you’re interested in taking one of these courses, you can reach out to your local emergency manager to get it set up. However, you do have to pass an independent study course on the FEMA website before you’re eligible.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital

Latest News

King's Pointe Renovations
Inside the Iowa DOT program collecting data on our roads
The view of King's Pointe Waterpark & Resort from the top of their lighthouse
King’s Pointe Waterpark & Resort gets recognition and prepares for remodeling
Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake