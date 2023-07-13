Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester leaves enormous impact as a dual sport athlete

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - Siouxland is littered with athletes that accomplish amazing things. One of those athletes is Aiden Kuester, who played both football and wrestling at Neligh-Oakdale.

”Ever since I was little, I always had a ball in my hand, and it was always a football, usually, I’ve just always had a big love for the game,” said Kuester.

From a national record in football to gold medals on the state wrestling meet, Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester put in countless hours of hard work for years in pursuit of greatness.

“Work for what you want and then leave everything you have on the field,” said Kuester.

Kuester would pair that motto with his unique play style and total over 12,000 all-purpose yards throughout his high school career.

“A lot of people said that I was a running back that could throw the ball, so I was always trying to run first usually but I could throw too,” said Kuester

All of the individual statistical success would etch Kuester’s name in the history books as he was able to shatter the national 8-man football record for career yardage.

For Kuester, personal success was just riding shotgun and team success was in the driver’s seat.

“I heard around that I was close or whatever, but I was just trying to win,” explained Kuester. “I wasn’t trying to break any records, it just so happened that I did.”

That winning mindset wasn’t just for the gridiron, as Kuester carried that confidence onto the wrestling mat for well over a decade.

“My stepdad was a wrestling coach, and when I was like 4 or 5 he brought me up there and I wrestled ever since. I was pretty fast, I was usually always attacking my style, I don’t know if I had a style, I just went out there and pinned them I guess,” said Kuester.

That approach on the mat would prove to be successful as he would end his high school career as a 4-time state medalist and 2-time state champion. In fact, Kuester’s recipe for setting records and winning championships was time, hard work, and a great support base.

“I have a big family and they come to every game, to go home to a big family with a lot of support, makes it a little bit easier,” said Kuester

Kuester would also have the support of his coaches, including his head coach on the football field, Ron Beacom.

“He’s just a great kid, everybody talks about all of the things he accomplished and being a generational type athlete, he’s really a generational type person,” said Beacom

Kuester will now take his talents to the next level at Chadron State College where he will look to grow as a player and a person.

“I’m excited, I’m going to go play safety out there at Chadron,” said Kuester.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.