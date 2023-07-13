One woman and one dog have died after fires in Dickinson County, IA

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KUOO) - Several Dickinson County fire departments were busy Thursday battling house fires. And one of those fires resulted in a person’s death.

The first fire happened early Thursday morning in Lake Park, Iowa. Firefighters were called to 305 5th Street around 1 a.m. and saw active flames upon arrival.

The aftermath of a fire at a Lake Park, Iowa home. (KUOO Radio)

”When we arrived on the scene we found that the living room portion of the house was fully involved,” said Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret. “It had a big picture window that had blown out, we had fire coming out of that. We made entry into the front entrance of the house and found the victim inside, got him out, performed lifesaving measures and CPR, got him loaded in the ambulance.”

There’s been no word on the Lake Park victim’s identity or their current condition. Ehret said the State Fire Marshal visited the scene but couldn’t determine an exact cause. The Milford Fire Department assisted with manpower in fighting that blaze, which claimed the life of a dog.

Milford firefighters were also called around 7:23 a.m. to a house fire on L Avenue in Milford.

Milford Fire Chief Jim Carpenter said the blaze was discovered by a firefighter who happens to live nearby

“When I drove by it on my way to the station there was definitely heavy smoke coming out, doors were sooted and went and grabbed the guys and came and got a good hit on it,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said the fire was located in the living room and was quickly extinguished. He also stated the damage was mainly contained to the first floor of the Milford residence, saying there was a lot of smoke and heat damage.

One woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was found in the home’s living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of that fire is unknown and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal. The house is listed for sale.

Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying. (KUOO Radio)

