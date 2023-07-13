Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say

A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LANIER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Officials in Georgia said a beaver that was killed after it bit a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies.

WANF reports the beaver bit the girl Saturday and was killed by the girl’s father after.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was then contacted about the incident, and the Hall County Animal Control stepped in to investigate.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

No details were given on the girl’s condition.

Officials said two other people had also come into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville. The beaver was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

Anyone who finds an animal acting abnormally in the area is urged to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We woke up to a line of damaging thunderstorms...
Severe storms rolled through Siouxland this morning
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Damage seen in Wayne, Nebraska Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Storm damage after severe weather July 12

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13, 2013,...
FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says