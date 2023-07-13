Realistic emergency drill in Cherokee County used to train emergency responders

Marcus, IA (KTIV) -It was a big day for several emergency responders in Cherokee County, as they got some very intense training.

This evening’s simulated drill was set up with a mock chemical truck that stalled out in the middle of the road.

The scenario was a school bus transporting kids that hit the truck creating an emergency involving a chemical spill.

More than 30 volunteers came out to be patients to help train these first responders.

According to county officials the chaotic scene in this mock event is a great way to help these professionals receive training for if and when a mass casualty event ever occurs.

”We train, and we train, and we train, and we train, but a lot of those times we don’t get to put those skills to use especially in a major event like this so to have a drill like this and try to make it as realistic as you can, it really gives them the opportunity to hone their skills and be ready for a real life event,” said Justin Pritts, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Cherokee County.

This simulation was so realistic the event had a helicopter fly in and take a patient away to complete the life-like of the training exercise.

the realism was even captured with the use of fake blood and burns on the mock victims.

The training also left an impact on many of the high school volunteers.

”Like it’s just eye opening, I guess. Especially being in high school and being on your phone’s and driving it’s scary. It was very eye opening for all of our high school students,” said Kennedy Tentinger, a volunteer and Senior student at MMCRU.

Cherokee County holds the training about once every two years.

Drills like this are made possible through grants from the Local Emergency Planning Commision based out of Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.