South Sioux City Senior Center reopens, in need of volunteers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Senior Center is officially back open after six months of renovations.

The community helped celebrate the renovations to the center’s food service area, new handicap-accessible restrooms, entrance and more. The center serves not only Dakota County but seniors from as far away as Vermillion and Monona County.

The reopening comes at a time when the need in the community is growing, especially for volunteers and donations to keep the center running.

‘You’re looking at an aging community. You’re looking at people that don’t have a place to go,” said current President of the Senior Center Board, Terry Barnett. “Anything they can contribute, we are grateful for. Just anything.”

The senior center offers a variety of programs and activities like pool and cards. They also host dances, dinners and live music. But one of the most important programs, and the one with the biggest need, is their Meals on Wheels program to bring food to homebound seniors. The center says they still need volunteers to get that program restarted.

“We had three routes that we did,” said Barnett. “Some of them don’t have the money. Some of them, the only people that they see is who brings them the meal.”

Before the renovations, the Meals on Wheels program served about 60 seniors daily. For some, that would be their only meal for the day, Barnett said.

The senior center received grants and donations for the renovations.

