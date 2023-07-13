Starting off with fog this morning, but by this evening we have a chance of a few severe storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to clear skies, lows in the 60s across the region, calm wind, and a dewpoint the same as our actual temperature. With all those conditions, we are dealing with dense fog across the region, with visibility down to less than one mile.

For the rest of the day, we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day here in Siouxland, with highs getting into the mid- to upper 80s. The wind today will also be out of the southwest, between 5 and 10 miles per hour. We could be seeing more cloudy conditions in the southern and western parts of Siouxland today.

This evening, we have a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms popping up. Because of the chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put all of Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, with the severity of the storms being on the low end, but we will continue to watch the risk closely as things are always changing.

Tonight’s lows will be in the 60s across the region, with clear skies overhead and wind out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. I could see a few clouds passing through, but for the most part, partly clear skies tonight.

Friday is looking to be the same setup as today. Dealing with a few more clouds in the morning, especially in southern Siouxland, with even the chance of a few showers popping up over near Norfolk and even into Tekamah. Then, Friday evening, we have another chance of seeing some storms.

