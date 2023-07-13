Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - At least three teens are facing charges after a fight broke in Storm Lake, Iowa that resulted in one person getting stabbed.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at about 8:40 p.m Tuesday officers were sent to the intersection of Seneca Street and East Lakeshore Drive for a reported fight. When they got there, officers say they found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound.

That 15-year-old was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to another hospital.

Police say several of the suspects involved in this fight fled from the scene on foot. But after gathering evidence through the night and searching several Storm Lake residences, police arrested three teens.

A 15-year-old Storm Lake boy was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and participating in a riot. The two other teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with participating in a riot.

All three were transported to a juvenile detention center, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call Storm Lake Police at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We woke up to a line of damaging thunderstorms...
Severe storms rolled through Siouxland this morning
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital

Latest News

Dakin Schultz, the Iowa Department of Transportation district transportation manager, walked...
Inside the Iowa DOT’s data program that impacts almost every decision
South Sioux City Senior Center Reopens
Monique Scarlett will not run for re-election to the Sioux City School Board
The South Sioux City community cuts the ribbon on the renovated and newly-reopened Senior Center.
South Sioux City Senior Center reopens, in need of volunteers