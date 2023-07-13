Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - At least three teens are facing charges after a fight broke in Storm Lake, Iowa that resulted in one person getting stabbed.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at about 8:40 p.m Tuesday officers were sent to the intersection of Seneca Street and East Lakeshore Drive for a reported fight. When they got there, officers say they found a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound.

That 15-year-old was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to another hospital.

Police say several of the suspects involved in this fight fled from the scene on foot. But after gathering evidence through the night and searching several Storm Lake residences, police arrested three teens.

A 15-year-old Storm Lake boy was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and participating in a riot. The two other teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with participating in a riot.

All three were transported to a juvenile detention center, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call Storm Lake Police at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525.

