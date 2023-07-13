Tigers hang on in extras to advance to first state tournament since 1999

SGT. BLUFF, IA (KTIV) - After waiting 24 years the Spencer Tigers had to wait just a little longer to earn their state tournament spot.

Spencer probably didn’t mind though as it took 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning just to force extra innings. Then in the 8th inning Campbell Wessels sent a line drive into left that brought in 2 runs to make it 6-4.

SBL would pressure the Tigers in the bottom half, but Spencer held on clinching their first state tournament birth of the 21st century.

“We have nothing to lose man we know we probably aren’t going to be a very high seed,” said Brian Dirkx Spencer Head Coach. “But we don’t care, we just got to go there, and we need to take care of ourselves.”

