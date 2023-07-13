Tornadoes briefly touch down in Siouxland on Wednesday

Tornado
Tornado(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KTIV) - A line of severe thunderstorms raced across the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning producing widespread damaging winds and heavy rainfall in a brief period of time.

In addition to tree damage and power outages from straight-line winds, a tornado touched down in Cuming County at 5:20 a.m.

Although the tornado was only on the ground for half a mile, it damaged both trees and structures on the north side of Bancroft, Nebraska. A National Weather Service preliminary damage report confirms the presence of an EF1 tornado with estimated maximum winds at 100 mph.

The tornado was only on the ground for a couple of minutes, but in that span, sheds were damaged, an outbuilding was destroyed, and a tractor-trailer was knocked over. Fortunately, the tornado stayed on the outskirts of town and no injuries were reported.

Just under an hour later at 6:05 a.m. another tornado touched down in Harrison County. This tornado lasted longer at 9 minutes and was on the ground for 9.4 miles.

The damage in Harrison County was more significant as well. A home was severely damaged with tree trunks scattered throughout the aftermath. Near the end of the tornado’s duration, several grain bins were found downstream of their initial position as well indicating intense winds. An NWS preliminary report rates this tornado as an EF2 with maximum winds at 120 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center had given a low but non-zero risk of tornadoes in the area along with an enhanced risk of damaging winds before the event unfolded.

