7th annual ‘Crazy Days’ coming to downtown Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you’re looking to go “crazy” with some shopping and outdoor fun, there’s the perfect event for you in Le Mars, Iowa.

Saturday, July 15 the city plans to close down three downtown streets for its 7th annual “Crazy Days.” It’s a day that encourages people to get outside and spend some time with others in the community, as well as shop at locally owned stores. Many stores are offering deep discounts to help clear out summer inventory and make room for fall, and customers take advantage every year.

”Years past, we’ve had some of the stores tell us that they had every cash register filled with a line, and their cashiers didn’t get a break for two or three hours because they were so busy with people checking out,” said Michelle Bomgaars, Owner of Piece Of Cake, a bakery in downtown Le Mars, and a member of the Le Mars Crazy Days Committee. “And that’s what we want to hear. That’s what we want for these businesses.”

In its first year, Crazy Days brought 300 to 400 people to Le Mars. But people come from across state lines to get in on the deals. This year, they expect 1,300 to 1,500 people. Shop owners also work together to help prepare for, and handle, the traffic.

”We have a great relationship with the other owners downtown,” said Jill Mescher, an owner of Sugar-N-Spice, Lily Zeta & Shop Cary Boutique, a 3-in-1 boutique in downtown Le Mars, as well as a member of the Le Mars Crazy Days Committee. “We 100 percent believe in community over competition because that’s just what’s going to make our community that much more stronger.”

“We have a wonderful chamber that keeps us all organized, and we really love that,” said Cary Penning, an owner of Sugar-N-Spice, Lily Zeta & Shop Cary Boutique and a member of the Le Mars Crazy Days Committee.

Along with the sales at local businesses, the Crazy Days downtown celebration will also feature nearly 100 street vendors selling handmade products. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can learn more about the event here.

