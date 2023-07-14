Around Siouxland: The 100th Annual Cherokee County Fair

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee County Fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary next week.

The fairy goes from Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 24. Some of the daily events the fair is offering this year include magic shows, dinosaur exhibits and dog shows. Other big events include barrel racing on Friday, an arm wrestling tournament and demo derby on Saturday, as well as a car, truck and motorcycle show and go-kart races on Sunday.

You can learn more about the fair’s many events here.

