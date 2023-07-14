Below average and mainly dry weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a sunny and dry start to the end of the workweek, cloudy conditions with showers moved into the area in the late morning hours. Temperatures remained well below average for mid-July hovering in the mid 70s. Heading into the overnight hours, we can expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heading into Saturday an air quality alert will begin at 7 AM and expire at 10 PM for smoke in the area. As of right now this is for our counties in Northeast Nebraska, but may extend into Iowa and South Dakota as well. Regardless, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with hazy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but the beginning to the weekend looks primarily dry and mostly sunny.

As we move into Sunday, our temperatures will be nearly identical to Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A slightly higher chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is introduced, but an all-day wash out is not expected.

A cold front moving into the area later in the day on Sunday will keep our temperatures even lower on Monday. We anticipate temperatures struggling to make it to 80 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will begin to increase into the overnight hours as well.

A gradual warmup will begin starting on Tuesday as winds shift out of the south, but mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions are likely. Lingering showers are possible in the morning hours, but the afternoon looks dry currently with rain chances increasing once again late.

Morning precipitation is possible once again Wednesday morning with highs warming to near average.

Does the warmup continue into late next week and next weekend?

Stay tuned to NEWS 4 at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.