‘Do the things they need to do’ - Sioux City mayor speaks out on firework enforcement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Chances are good you saw and heard fireworks on, and around, the Fourth of July. In Sioux City, it’s legal to discharge fireworks on both the 3rd and 4th of July from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Even then, you have to follow the rules. And this year, like last year, hundreds of complaints were called into police. In all, police logged 258 firework complaint calls in 2023.

Of those, police issued just nine citations, six of which were written warnings. When you look at data from the police department, the number of complaint calls has actually dropped over the last few years.

Last year, police logged 295 complaint calls, and issued 26 citations. All of those citations were written warnings.

In 2021, there were 328 complaint calls about fireworks, and 13 citations were issued. While the numbers of calls and citations are down, one resident of Sioux City’s west side says the noise, and trash left behind, is a growing problem. She took her concerns to the city council.

”I mean, there is so much smoke, and they’re shooting them off on the curbs. Roman candles, but I noticed they moved their cars across the street. You know, they’re not worried about the cars that are right beside them,” said Sioux City resident Jeanne Pullis.

Jeanne Pullis said she didn't bother calling the police this year, because she believes nothing will be done. A remnant of a bottle rocket landed just feet from her expansive garden. (KTIV)

Pullis takes pride in her home, and garden, on West 5th Street. But every July, smoke fills the air, and firework fragments rain down, disrupting her peace and quiet.

“If it would have hit that glass door it would have shattered that,” she said while explaining where a firework landed.

Over the Fourth of July, Pullis saw the end of a rocket firework just feet from her door. But she says she stopped calling police because, she says, nothing has changed.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill says it can be difficult to navigate fireworks calls when officers are tied up with higher-priority calls.

“If they go, and they hear nothing, and they don’t have an exact location, they’ll probably just go to the next call,” said Gill.

The city council could put in place a total ban on the discharge of fireworks, but they can’t change the rules on purchasing or possessing fireworks. Those decisions are made by the state. Mayor Bob Scott says enforcement is necessary for people to take a policy seriously.

“I’m at a point where I would probably vote for the ban simply because our police department is not either willing or able to do the things they need to do to slow this stuff down,” said Scott.

For Pullis, she feels like something has to be done.

“I just don’t understand how so many parents can break the law and let their kids break the law. And they stand right there while they do it. In fact, they’ve probably bought it for him,” she said.

Veteran faces PTSD from unexpected fireworks

Eli Mizelman just spent his first Fourth of July in Sioux City, and he was hopeful the public would follow the rules: Only shooting off fireworks on July 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. But that didn’t happen, and Mizelman suffered PTSD flashbacks from his time in the Israeli military.

“(The) hands of the city council are pretty much tied because they can come up with laws but if nobody enforces that, then they can’t do much,” said Mizelman man.

And Mizelman took a job at Briar Cliff because of the way the U.S. treats its veterans, but after this Fourth of July, he wasn’t feeling as patriotic.

“And I have horrors and nightmares every single night. And that’s the last thing you want to hear,” he said.

Mark Solheim has been arguing the city should ban the discharge of fireworks for several years, but he also says the police should do more to enforce the laws already on the books.

“What we’ve been doing is trying to put up PSAs and tell everyone what the legal limits were and everything. And it’s just not working. We need to do more,” said Solheim.

A Sioux City police spokesperson says the city is doing something when they respond to a call, even if a court appearance isn’t issued, and he’s sympathetic to residents who have to deal with neighbors breaking the rules.

“Sometimes a written warning goes a long way with educating everyone that’s there. Because usually it’s not one person out there lighting fireworks, it’s it’s a whole it’s a whole bunch of people or a family,” said Sgt. Gill.

Rande Giles says he doesn’t like the city allows fireworks on days that aren’t the legal holiday.

“I just don’t get why we have to add those extra two days to terrorize and form panic in our animals and in our veterans with PTSD,” she said.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center says there are still some half dozen dogs and cats that are considered “at large” after the Fourth of July holiday.

Fireworks will next be allowed in Sioux City on New Year’s Eve starting at 1 p.m. and ending on New Year’s Day at 12:30 a.m.

