Historic Badgerow Building grand opening brings excitement to downtown Sioux City with new apartments

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A downtown high rise is among the newest places to call home in Sioux City.

Thursday was the grand opening for apartments in the historic Badgerow Building.

”This is a beautiful and one of the most magnificent buildings in all of downtown and to see it come to life again is really exciting,” said Bob Scott, the Mayor of Sioux City.

The Badgerow was built in 1930. Later, the building sat empty. After several false starts, the city acquired the Badgerow in 2020 with plans for residential and retail development. Scott said the remodel of the building took a perfect storm of conditions to come together.

“It takes a lot of tax credits from state, Debbie Durham, and her organization the Iowa Department of Economic Development were big players in this, but at the end of the day you need a quality developer that’s willing to risk a lot of capitol to get it done,” said Scott

Clarity Development stepped in to make this project a reality.

“We know the historic importance of this building, it’s in downtown Sioux City and for us to be a part of it, ultimately was just something that we were just happy to be, because this was our first project tin Sioux City, and the first of many we’re hoping,” said Neeraj Agarwal, owner of Clarity Development and the Badgerow Building.

The project itself took around 14 months and $25-million to complete.

The public was able to start leasing the apartments earlier this year.

“We actually had tenants move in as of April, so right now we are about 70 percent occupied, and about 85 percent leased, and we will probably be about 100 percent leased and occupied next month,” said Agarwal.

The grand opening was a time for the space to be used and enjoyed by those who will make it a home.

“It makes us incredibly happy; I think this is really as a developer, one of the most enjoyable parts of development when it’s done and people are actually utilizing the space and enjoying it,” said Agarwal.

Clarity Development officials said that the partnership they formed with the city during this project has opened doors for projects in the future.

