IHSAA’s Tom Keating named president of NFHS for 2023-24

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KTIV) - Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), is the new president of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for 2023-24. Keating, the 64th president of the NFHS, began his one-year term July 2 following the NFHS Summer Meeting, which was held this year in Seattle, Washington.

Tom Keating joined the IHSAA staff as executive director July 1, 2019, after 15 years at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was president of Xavier High during the 2018-19 school year after 14 years as the school’s principal. He served 24 years at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa, prior to arriving at Xavier in 2004.

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Keating began his career as a teacher and coach at Maxwell High School in 1977 before starting an award-winning run as a teacher, coach and activities director at Wahlert in 1980. Keating led Wahlert to 11 state volleyball championships, and he was named NFHS National Coach of the Year for volleyball in 2003.

Keating served on the IHSAA’s Board of Control from 2008 to 2018 and was chairperson in 2014-15. In 2010, he was named the National Catholic Educational Association’s Educator of the Year. He was a 2003 inductee in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, and he has been an adjunct instructor and authored five graduate-level courses for Drake University.

Nationally, Keating joined the NFHS Board of Directors as the Section 4 representative at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

