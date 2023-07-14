IHSAA’s Tom Keating named president of NFHS for 2023-24

NEWS RELEASE BY NFHS
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating speaking at the 2023 NFHS Summer Meeting as new president...
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating speaking at the 2023 NFHS Summer Meeting as new president of the NFHS board.(Photo courtesy of NFHS)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KTIV) - Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), is the new president of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for 2023-24. Keating, the 64th president of the NFHS, began his one-year term July 2 following the NFHS Summer Meeting, which was held this year in Seattle, Washington.

Tom Keating joined the IHSAA staff as executive director July 1, 2019, after 15 years at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was president of Xavier High during the 2018-19 school year after 14 years as the school’s principal. He served 24 years at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa, prior to arriving at Xavier in 2004.

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Keating began his career as a teacher and coach at Maxwell High School in 1977 before starting an award-winning run as a teacher, coach and activities director at Wahlert in 1980. Keating led Wahlert to 11 state volleyball championships, and he was named NFHS National Coach of the Year for volleyball in 2003.

Keating served on the IHSAA’s Board of Control from 2008 to 2018 and was chairperson in 2014-15. In 2010, he was named the National Catholic Educational Association’s Educator of the Year. He was a 2003 inductee in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, and he has been an adjunct instructor and authored five graduate-level courses for Drake University.

Nationally, Keating joined the NFHS Board of Directors as the Section 4 representative at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

Latest News

Kingsley-Pierson baseball taking it ‘one game at a time’ heading into second-straight state tournament
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Frustration over fireworks enforcement in Sioux City
Crazy Days 2023