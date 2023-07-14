Kemps donates long-lasting milk to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland dairy company is helping fight food insecurity in our area.

Kemps has teamed up with Hy-Vee to donate 36,800 “Giving Cow” milk cartons to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Those 8-ounce cartons are designed to last at least a year without refrigeration, as opposed to traditional milk, which has a shelf life of less than three weeks and does require refrigeration.

Kemps is donating 800,000 of the cartons to food pantries and backpack programs across the Midwest this year.

