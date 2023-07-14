Kemps donates long-lasting milk to Food Bank of Siouxland

Representatives of Kemps and the Food Bank of Siouxland show off donation of shelf-stable milk...
Representatives of Kemps and the Food Bank of Siouxland show off donation of shelf-stable milk cartons(Food Bank of Siouxland)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland dairy company is helping fight food insecurity in our area.

Kemps has teamed up with Hy-Vee to donate 36,800 “Giving Cow” milk cartons to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Those 8-ounce cartons are designed to last at least a year without refrigeration, as opposed to traditional milk, which has a shelf life of less than three weeks and does require refrigeration.

Kemps is donating 800,000 of the cartons to food pantries and backpack programs across the Midwest this year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

