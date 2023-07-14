Kingsley-Pierson baseball taking it ‘one game at a time’ heading into second-straight state tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa high school state baseball tournament is now just three days away, and Siouxland is making a statement in class 1A with one local team earning the top seed.

The team holding that top seed is the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers. The Panthers are in their second straight state tournament, and they believe that the experience gained from previous trips will be a big boost.

Entering the tournament with a 27-2 record, K-P has dominated all season averaging 9.8 runs a game against steep competition across the year...competition that they’re hoping has them ready for Merchants Park.

“We go through a gauntlet all year long with Northwest Iowa Class 1A baseball. I think it was about every week we were playing a ranked team, so it does help prepare you. You definitely see good pitching, you see good teams that make you earn everything,” said Taylor Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson baseball head coach.

The Panthers know there is a target on their back when they head to Carroll being the top seed but, they only have one thing on their minds.

“Win it all. I mean one game at a time but we want it all really bad,” said Evan Nuemann, Kingsley-Pierson senior.

“Take it one game at a time. Just try to get to Friday, and just play good,” said Emerson Pratt, Kingsley-Pierson senior.

Kingsley-Pierson begins tournament play on Monday at 11 a.m. in Carroll. You can get coverage of both the Iowa high school baseball and softball state tournaments right here on KTIV.

