Man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit arrested in Texas

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say the man who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Norfolk, Nebraska nonprofit has been arrested.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Stewart, the former director of Norfolk Fork Area Transit, was arrested in Brownsville, Texas on Friday, July 14. Documents state Stewart is accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit, a nonprofit that provides public transit services, while he was the director. He allegedly used the nonprofit’s money to make purchases exceeding $740,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stewart back in December 2022, and authorities have been looking for him ever since.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were eventually able to contact Stewart over the phone after speaking to his family members. After this, Stewart voluntarily crossed the border from Mexico and turned himself in to the US Border Patrol.

Authorities say pending an extradition hearing, Stewart will be transported back to Nebraska by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies. Once back he’ll face charges of theft of funds from North Fork Area Transit.

