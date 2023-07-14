New sculpture marking 50th RAGBRAI ride installed outside Sioux City Art Center

A new sculpture commemorating the 50th Anniversary of RAGBRAI has been installed outside the Sioux City Art Center.(KTIV)
By Katie Copple
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are just over a week away from the kick-off of the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, and the Sioux City Art Center has a new sculpture to commemorate the occasion.

The new sculpture marks not only the 50th ride but the first ride that also began in Sioux City in 1973. The colorful piece of artwork is even interactive! It features two bike seats and handlebars for visitors to sit on and pose for photos.

The Art Center says this is its way of celebrating the special event.

”When some of our friends over at Parks and Rec approached Port Neal Welding, they said, ‘What would be another crazy idea’ or a way to think about this sculpture that would be a representation of RAGBRAI,” said Art Center Curator, Christopher Atkins. “So we want to at least celebrate the RAGBRAI 50th anniversary and we want to encourage people to come into the Art Center as well, too.”

The sculpture will remain outside of the Sioux City Art Center throughout the RAGBRAI weekend before being moved to a more permanent home.

RAGBRAI kicks off next weekend in Sioux City. Riders will begin arriving on July 22nd, with the ride officially kicking off on July 23rd.

