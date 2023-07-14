Rain chances for Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We are waking up to mostly clear skies across the region, with temperatures in the 60s and wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Out west, we are seeing clouds and rain move into the region this morning. That moisture will move east, giving us here in Siouxland the opportunity to see some showers and even some thundershowers by midday. When it comes to highs, we will see them climb into the 70s and 80s across the Siouxland area, which is below average for this time of year.

Tonight, you can expect the clouds to move out, making it mostly clear, with some models trying to show a stray shower possible, but the chance is very low. Lows will be in the 60s across the region, with wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour.

Our Saturday is looking sunny and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. We are looking at the chance of a few areas of smoke moving in from the Canadian Wildfires as our wind will shift and start to come out of the northwest.

Our next chance of some rain will be Sunday and also next week.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.