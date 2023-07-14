Sioux City hosts 2023 Little League Softball State Tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Take me out to the ball game, because the Little League Softball State Tournament is being hosted for the first time in Sioux City.

Teams are coming from four different districts to compete. Johnston is from district 3, Grandview from district 5, Morningside is district 6 and Monroe County is district 7. These little leaguers are getting the chance to represent Iowa and play in Indianapolis for the Region Tournament, where they’ll compete against different states for the Central Region Title.

After the Region Tournament, the next step for these girls is the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.

This State Tournament is continuing all weekend with the Championship falling on this Sunday at Pulaski Park in Sioux City.

