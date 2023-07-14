Sioux City hosts 2023 Little League Softball State Tournament

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Take me out to the ball game, because the Little League Softball State Tournament is being hosted for the first time in Sioux City.

Teams are coming from four different districts to compete. Johnston is from district 3, Grandview from district 5, Morningside is district 6 and Monroe County is district 7. These little leaguers are getting the chance to represent Iowa and play in Indianapolis for the Region Tournament, where they’ll compete against different states for the Central Region Title.

After the Region Tournament, the next step for these girls is the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.

This State Tournament is continuing all weekend with the Championship falling on this Sunday at Pulaski Park in Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital

Latest News

Little league softball
Aiden Kuester lined up at quarterback during the State Championship Football game in 2022
Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester leaves enormous impact as a dual sport athlete
Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester leaves enormous impact as a dual sport athlete
The Spencer Tigers celebrate after earning a trip to the state tournament.
Tigers hang on in extras to advance to first state tournament since 1999