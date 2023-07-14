Spirit Lake man dies after South Dakota motorcycle accident

CORSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man has died after a motorcycle vs SUV cash last weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on July 9 near the town of Corson, South Dakota.

According to authorities, 62-year-old Randall Loerch of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling north on Highway 11, about three miles from Corson, when he decided to pull over his motorcycle onto the side of the road. At the same time, an SUV was also traveling north on Highway 11 and was behind Loerch’s motorcycle. Authorities say when the SUV approached the motorcycle, Loerch turned out in front of the SUV to perform a U-turn. The SUV ended up striking the motorcycle.

Loerch died at a hospital. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Mara Bossman of Garretson, South Dakota, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.