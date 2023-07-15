2nd annual Missing Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow raises critical awareness for MMIR victims

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Friday kicked off the second annual Missing Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow.

The event brings Native American culture front and center while raising awareness.

“I came out today because I’ve had family members that were murdered and I also have family members that were missing, so I’m out here to just make everybody aware, because it’s my people,” said Alexis Grant, an attendee of the event.

According to event officials the MMIR Pow Wow is organized for tribes to come together and create a healing space and raise awareness for an issue that has plagued the Native American community for a while.

“I think it’s important to shed light to what’s been hidden and in the dark for so long. Smaller reservations and smaller towns don’t have as much funding so it’s something that can kind of get slid under the rug,” said Joshua Taylor, an event coordinator for the 2nd annual MMIR Pow Wow.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives impacts many tribes across the nation, and for that reason event coordinators believe that many tribes from many states will make an effort to attend this Pow Wow.

“I think the amount of different tribes we’re going to have here, I would say well over a dozen different tribal nations and probably 10 different states here in the Midwest, and they’re all coming together because they are impacted just like we are,” said Taylor.

Event officials say MMIR awareness over the recent years has had a positive impact across the nation as well as here in Sioux City.

“I think over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of highlights especially here locally, we have a case in Terri McCauley that has been unsolved for close to 40 years now,” said Taylor.

Taylor also says the Sioux City Police and the County Attorney are doing everything on their end and he credits that to the exposure these awareness events have created.

The Pow Wow events will continue all the way through Sunday July 16 in an effort to promote awareness for MMIR.

You can find the full list of events for this weekend on their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.