Akron opens new community pool

The 6,000 square foot pool boasts two slides, lily pads, a diving board, and basketball hoop
The 6,000 square foot pool boasts two slides, lily pads, a diving board, and basketball hoop(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Iowa - The city of Akron, Iowa has opened up their new community pool.

The ribbon cutting this afternoon capped off nearly 2 years of work to build a new community pool in Akron to replace their original pool that opened back in 1958. This new facility boasts a 6,000 square foot pool with two water slides, a diving board, lilly pads, and a basketball hoop. And to celebrate the grand opening, entry to the pool was completely free to the public.

“The town’s been buzzing about it and there’s just a lot of good things happening around town. It’s good to see that this is moving forward and we’re ready to open,” said Akron’s City Administrator, Dan Rolfes. “Compared to our old pool that was basically a glorified bathtub, we had a diving board and that was basically the only feature that we had. This is a much improved facility, it’s more efficient, this is really going to be a really great asset for the community.”

The city hopes to be able to keep the pool open 7 days a week until Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Spirit Lake man dies after South Dakota motorcycle accident
Jeffrey David Stewart II
Man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit arrested in Texas
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents ‘Pippin’
Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents 'Pippin'
Ed Nottle set to be inducted into American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame
Hawks softball remembering to play with confidence heading third consecutive state tournament
Jays feeling ready for big atmosphere of state tournament, making first trip since 2014