Akron opens new community pool

AKRON, Iowa - The city of Akron, Iowa has opened up their new community pool.

The ribbon cutting this afternoon capped off nearly 2 years of work to build a new community pool in Akron to replace their original pool that opened back in 1958. This new facility boasts a 6,000 square foot pool with two water slides, a diving board, lilly pads, and a basketball hoop. And to celebrate the grand opening, entry to the pool was completely free to the public.

“The town’s been buzzing about it and there’s just a lot of good things happening around town. It’s good to see that this is moving forward and we’re ready to open,” said Akron’s City Administrator, Dan Rolfes. “Compared to our old pool that was basically a glorified bathtub, we had a diving board and that was basically the only feature that we had. This is a much improved facility, it’s more efficient, this is really going to be a really great asset for the community.”

The city hopes to be able to keep the pool open 7 days a week until Labor Day.

