All Abilities Day at Riverside Park

The Siouxland District Health Department taught individuals with special needs, their families,...
The Siouxland District Health Department taught individuals with special needs, their families, and caregivers how to play pickleball. Followed by a free day of swimming at Riverside Pool.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Siouxland District Health hosted an All Abilities day at Riverside Park to help individuals with special needs get out and get active.

The day kicked off with treating individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers to the game of pickleball, followed by a swim at Riverside pool all free of charge.

“We really are trying to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families by reducing the barriers and increasing access,” said Angela Drent, a health promotions specialist with Siouxland District Health. “Anything we can do to provide more opportunities for people so that they don’t experience the barriers that they’d typically have, that’s our goal.”

Siouxland District Health holds All Abilities day events year round; if you’d like more information on their next events, or if you’d like to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Spirit Lake man dies after South Dakota motorcycle accident
Jeffrey David Stewart II
Man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit arrested in Texas
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature

Latest News

The 6,000 square foot pool boasts two slides, lily pads, a diving board, and basketball hoop
Akron opens new community pool
Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents ‘Pippin’
Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents 'Pippin'
Ed Nottle set to be inducted into American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame
Hawks softball remembering to play with confidence heading third consecutive state tournament