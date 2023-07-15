SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Siouxland District Health hosted an All Abilities day at Riverside Park to help individuals with special needs get out and get active.

The day kicked off with treating individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers to the game of pickleball, followed by a swim at Riverside pool all free of charge.

“We really are trying to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families by reducing the barriers and increasing access,” said Angela Drent, a health promotions specialist with Siouxland District Health. “Anything we can do to provide more opportunities for people so that they don’t experience the barriers that they’d typically have, that’s our goal.”

Siouxland District Health holds All Abilities day events year round; if you’d like more information on their next events, or if you’d like to volunteer, click here.

