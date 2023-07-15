Around Siouxland: Little Red Hen Theatre presents ‘Pippin’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - You’ll want to head to Wakefield in Northeast Nebraska to check out the Little Red Hen Theatre’s production of Pippin.

Pippin goes from July 13 through July 17 with shows starting at 7 p.m. each night with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday. The show features a score from musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, whose known for his show “Wicked.”

Pippin is the story of a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life.

If you would like to get tickets for the show, click here.

